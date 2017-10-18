Celebrate pollution-free Diwali: President Ram Nath Kovind

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday urged people to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali and he and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation on the occasion.

"Let us resolve to celebrate Diwali in a clean and pollution-free manner as well as build a healthy, prosperous and sensitive nation and society," Kovind said in a message. "Let us share our happiness with the needy."

The President said: "On the happy and joyous occasion of Diwali, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens."

Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and justice over injustice, he said.

"On this occasion, let us initiate efforts towards illuminating the lives of all with joy and prosperity and spread the light of love and fraternity."

Naidu said the festival signified the victory of good over evil and encourages people to emulate the noble and virtuous qualities of Lord Rama.

"May this festival light up our lives and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives. I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country.

"Diwali is associated with Goddess Lakshmi -- the harbinger of wealth, grace and prosperity. Diwali is celebrated on a grand scale not only in India but all over the world by the people of Indian origin."

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan urged people to donate clothes, gifts and sweets to those who actually need them.

"This Diwali let us not confine ourselves to celebrations with our relatives and friends. We should do something new and different.

"Let us enjoy festivities with the poor and the needy who deserve our care and compassion. I assure you that this simple act will enhance gaiety and revelry of Diwali."

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said: "On this occasion, let us all share happiness, unite forgetting all differences, help the needy and engage in collective efforts for greater glory of our nation."