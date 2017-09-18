Celebs, politicos wish PM Modi on his birthday

New Delhi: Heads of state, politicians from India and abroad, celebrities and ministers were among those who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday on Sunday.

The BJP is celebrating the day as 'sewa divas' (service day).

President Ram Nath Kovind was among the first to greet the prime minister.

"On his 67th birthday, wishing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi a long life and many years of service to the nation," Kovind said on Twitter.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with a happy, healthy and long life in public service."

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said, "Warmest birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi! Thank you for your friendship and brotherhood. May noble Triple Gem bless you!."

In Buddhism, the 'triple gem' refers to the Buddha, the Dharma - the teachings expounded by the Buddha, and the Sangha -- the monastic order of Buddhism that practises the Dharma.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "Happy birthday Narendra Modi. Best wishes for today and the future - I look forward to working together in the years to come."

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to extend birthday greetings to Modi, as did NCP chief Sharad Pawar and NC working president Omar Abdullah.

In his wishes on Twitter, Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh couldn't help but slip in a jibe.

"My best wishes to Modi ji on his birthday. May Almighty give him wisdom to admit his mistakes and correct them," he said.

BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Smriti Irani, Maneka Gandhi, Anant Geete, Harsimrat Badal, Sadananda Gowda, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ananthkumar, Harvardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Birender Singh, Radha Mohan Singh and Jual Oram were among those who extended their best wishes to Modi on his birthday.

Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh, Nitish Kumar, Vijay Rupani, Devendra Fadnavis, Manohar Parrikar, Vasundhara Raje, Manohar Lal Khattar and Trivendra Rawat too wished Modi a long and healthy life.

Among the Bollywood bigwigs who wished Modi were Sridevi, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Cricketers including Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Bret Lee, Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan and Robin Utthappa too wished him.