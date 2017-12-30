Censor board sidelined Padmavati for vote bank politics: Pahlaj Nihalani

NEW DELHI: Former Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani, who faced flak for several controversial statements as the board chief, on Saturday alleged that the treatment meted out to Padmavati by the board is politically motivated.

"This film was sidelined by CBFC and it raises a question on the Censor Board. Producers suffered such huge losses because of the cuts. Vote bank politics has obviously been done, the film is being seen after elections. Chairman faced pressure from the ministry," Pahlaj Nihalani alleged.

He also claimed that the decision should have been taken before protests. "The film faced so many controversies even before people saw it. This decision could have been taken before the film was opposed by people and political parties in several states," Nihalani said.

The CBFC on Saturday gave a U/A certificate to historical drama Padmavati but with suggested modifications which include changing the name of the movie to 'Padmavat'.

The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer has been plagued by controversies ever since its inception. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie had an initial release date of December 1, 2017, but was deferred due to outrage over its historical content. The CBFC too didn't clear the film, adding to the filmmaker's woes.

It was decided at the meeting that the movie will be given a U/A certification as long as the makers incorporate suggestions and modifications suggested.

Some of the key modifications suggested include those pertaining to disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati. It has also suggested relevant modifications in the song Ghoomar to befit the character portrayed.

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Deepika essays the titular role of Rani Padmavati while Shahid Kapoor plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, a brave Rajput warrior. Ranveer Singh portrays Alauddin Khilji, the antagonist in the story.

Several Rajput organisations had claimed that the film Padmavati has a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji. The filmmaker and other members of the production team clarified that the film doesn’t contain any objectionable content and upholds the pride and glory of the Rajput community. However, the protestors kept voicing their opposition and even issued death threats to Bhansali and Deepika.

The sets of the film were also vandalised during the initial days of the shoot. A rangoli inspired by the film’s poster, created by an artist in Gujarat mall was also destroyed by an angry mob.