Central Railway to run 10 'Summer Special' trains between Mumbai and Varanasi

The Central Railway has announced that it would run 10 'Summer Special' trains between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Varanasi from April 24.

News agency ANI reported that the weekly trains would run between the two cities between April 24 and May 23. Passengers can book a seat by paying a special fare. The decision to run these trains comes due to increased demand - especially during the holiday season. "Bookings for summer special trains on special charges leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will commence from 21.4.2018 at all PRS locations and booking can be done also online," a Central Railway spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The spokesperson also said that a special train (No. 01027) would depart from CST every Tuesday at 0645 hrs and reach Varanasi at 1200 hrs next day. Another special train (No. 01028) will depart from Varanasi at 1335 hrs every Wednesday and reach Mumbai at 1615 hrs of the next day. These trains will have one AC-three tier coach, 10 sleeper class, five general second seating and two general second class cum luggae brake van, as per the ANI report.

The trains will make stops at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and Chheoki Jn.