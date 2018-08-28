हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lakhwar Project

Centre, 6 states sign MoU for Lakhwar Yamuna Basin project in Uttarakhand

Under the agreement, the 204-metres high project will be constructed near Uttarakhand's Lohari village with a live storage capacity of 330.66 million cubic metres (MCM).

New Delhi: Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six states for the construction of the Lakhwar multi-purpose project in the upper Yamuna Basin to deal with the water crisis.

The MoU was signed by the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath), Rajasthan (Vasundhara Raje Scindia), Uttarakhand (Trivendra Singh Rawat), Himachal Pradesh (Jai Ram Thakur), Haryana (Manohar Lal Khattar) and Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal).

Under the agreement, the 204-metres high project will be constructed near Uttarakhand's Lohari village with a live storage capacity of 330.66 million cubic metres (MCM).

"The MoU has been signed to create storage facilities in the upper Yamuna basin to deal with the water crisis between January and June," Union Minister Gadkari said.

Speaking on his turn, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, ''Centre has been successful in bringing together 6 states for the project that was pending since last 42 years. Around 42,000-hectare land will receive irrigation. Surplus electricity will be generated in Uttarakhand, which will be utilised by UP, Rajasthan and Haryana.'' 

The agreement is an effort to conserve and utilise the monsoon flows of the Yamuna, said Gadkari, adding that 90 percent of the project will be funded by the Centre while the remaining amount will be paid by the six states.

The cost of the total project is estimated to be around Rs 3,966.51 crore.

Gadkari said that the water storage will provide irrigation for 33,780-hectare land and facilitate the availability of 78.83 MCM water for domestic, drinking and industrial use in six basin states.

The project will also generate 300 mw of power and will be executed by Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVL), he added.

(With Agency inputs)

