Centre allocates Rs 769 crore for police modernisation

The Centre has allocated Rs 769 crore for police modernisation under the MPF scheme during 2017-18.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 22:20

New Delhi: The Centre has allocated Rs 769 crore for police modernisation under the MPF scheme during 2017-18, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"The money has been allocated under the non-plan category," Ahir said in a written reply which did not mention the plan category. 

In 2014-15, the government sanctioned Rs 1,397.50 crore under the Modernisation of State Police Forces (MPF) scheme, which mentioned Rs 860 crore under the plan category and Rs 537.50 crore under the non-plan category. 

In 2015-16 and 2016-17, the sanctioned amount was Rs 595 crore under non-plan category for each financial year. There was no mention of plan category for these two fiscals. 

In addition, Rs 87.60 crore was released to incentivise better performing states to take up identified modernisation activities, including establishment of district-level cyber centres during 2016-17, Ahir said.

"Under the MPF scheme, with a view to strengthen state police forces, assistance is provided to the state governments in the form of grants-in-aid towards purchase of equipment, including that for handling cyber crimes, as per strategic priorities of the states incorporated in the respective state action plans," the Minister said. 

"Several states have included cyber-related equipment in their state action plans as per their requirements for which funds have been released. Law and order and crime investigation, being state subjects, are addressed by state-specific mechanisms, including for cyber crimes," he added.

police modernisation, NDA govt, MPF scheme, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Police

