Centre asks states to do away with affidavits

All states have been asked to do away with the requirement of taking affidavits for executive- level jobs and allow self-attestation, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 17:14

New Delhi: All states have been asked to do away with the requirement of taking affidavits for executive- level jobs and allow self-attestation, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

"As part of simplification of procedures, the central government had issued advisories to all states and union territories to do away with the requirement of taking affidavits for executive-level jobs and for allowing self- certification in a phased manner," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The government is trying to promote self-attestation of documents for the majority of governmental work instead of notarised or gazetted affidavits.

affidavitsRajya Sabha

