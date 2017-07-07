Centre, BJP have no role in CBI raids on Lalu Yadav and his family: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Friday categorically stated that the government and the BJP have no role in CBI raids at the premises of family members of former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with a fresh case of alleged irregularities in awarding the tender for maintenance of hotels.

While addressing the mediapersons, Naidu said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is doing its duty and acting as per the mandate given to it by law.

He rejected RJD's charge against the Centre of playing vendetta politics.

The CBI today carried out searches at 12 locations after registering a corruption case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and his family members including his son Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav.

The searches started at seven in the morning and were spread out at 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurugram, Additional Director CBI Rakesh Asthana said at a press conference.

The CBI has registered the case against Lalu; his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi; Tejaswi Yadav; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) managing director PK Goyal; and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

In the same year, the hotels were transferred to the IRCTC.

Lalu Prasad was the Railways Minister between 2004-09.