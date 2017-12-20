Centre cancelled registration of 4,842 NGOs in 2017

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has cancelled registration of 4,842 NGOs in 2017 so far for failing to submit annual returns in compliance with the FCRA, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to Parliament`s upper house, Rijiju said the registration of over 8,500 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) was cancelled in 2015 for not adhering to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) of 2010 and rules made thereunder.

Rijiju, however, did not mention the names of NGOs whose registration was cancelled in 2017.