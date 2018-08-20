Centre changes Eid holiday again, offices to now remain closed on August 22

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday revised its earlier notification declaring a holiday for Eid-ul-Zuha on August 23. As per the new order, the government offices will remain closed on August 22 on account of the festivities.

The change was announced after an intimation from the Ruiyat Hilal (Moon Deciding Committee) headed by the Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, that witnesses of the sighting of moon have been received from different cities of India.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said all central government administrative offices located in Delhi and New Delhi area shall remain closed on August 22 on account of Bakrid.

On August 14, the government had said the Eid-ul-Zuha holiday will be on August 23 in place of August 22. The official notification states that the earlier order stating that Bakrid will be celebrated on August 23 stands withdrawn.