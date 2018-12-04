Centre conspiring with Owaisi to instigate riots in country: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of instigating riots in the country by colluding with All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The MNS chief said that the ruling government has no other option left but instigate riots between Hindu and Muslims in the nation in order to seek votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

"There is a conspiracy to instigate riots in the country by colluding with Owaisi. This government is left with nothing to say and so votes will be asked for by instigating riots between Hindu and Muslims in the nation. They have no other option left," Raj Thackeray said.

His statement came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister while campaigning in poll-bound Telangana, hit out at Owaisi saying that the latter will have to flee from the state if BJP comes to power.

Thackeray, known for his strident, son-of-the-soil rhetoric, sparked a controversy on Sunday saying that Hindi could be one of the languages of the nation but it is not the national language. Speaking at a rally in Mumbai, Thackeray added that there was never any decision made on the national language of India.