PM Modi failed to implement OROP, instead gave Rs 30,000 cr to Reliance: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Centre for playing to the hands of the industrialists but now paying attention to the demands of the ex-servicemen of one rank one pension.

"We discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, wrong non-strategic approach of the government and the cost that is being paid by our soldiers. We also spoke about the Rafale deal. These things are connected. The connection is that Anil Ambani can be given Rs 30,000 crore for doing nothing, but our soldiers can't be given OROP," he said.

The amount of Rs 30,000 crore was more than enough to solve the OROP issue, he said after the 30-minute with a group of retired defence personnel on Saturday.

"We had a very instructive meeting today. A couple of things came up. The OROP issue came up and ex-servicemen clearly said that OROP has not been implemented by the Prime Minister," he said.

Rahul assured that a Congress-led government would fulfil all the commitments the party had made on the 'one rank, one pension' issue if they come to power. 

The Congress has been alleging that the Anil Ambani-led company was favoured by the Modi government on the offset contract of the Rafale deal. The private firm has denied the allegations. 

RelianceOROPRahul GandhiRafaleRafale deal

