Centre grants 'Y' category security cover to Hardik Patel

New Delhi: A 'Y' category of armed VIP security cover has been accorded by the Centre to Gujarat's Patidar leader Hardik Patel, official sources today said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been entrusted with the task of safeguarding the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader, they said.

"A contingent of armed CISF commandos will take charge of the new protectee very soon. Patel will have about eight commandos with him, whenever he travels in Gujarat," a senior official said.

He said a threat analysis report, prepared by central intelligence and security agencies, favoured granting of such a cover to Patel.

There is a potential threat to his security and hence he needs an armed cover, they said.

The CISF has a special VIP security wing and it secures around 60 dignitaries like National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The 24-year-old Patel had yesterday declared the support of PAAS for the Congress in the Gujarat assembly elections next month after the latter accepted its demand for reservation for the Patel community.

Elections in Gujarat will be held on December 9 and 14.