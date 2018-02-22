Centre is 90 percent corrupt, says Siddarmaiah in Karnataka Assembly, sparks BJP walkout

BENGALURU: Tempers are running high in poll-bound Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government claiming that it was a "90 per cent commission government".

"The previous BJP government in Karnataka was the most corrupt ... And the present dispensation at the Centre is a 90 per cent commission government," he alleged.

Siddaramaiah also claimed that the BJP leaders have been levelling allegations against the ruling government in the state but have not been able to prove anything against him. "According to the law, whoever levels charges against anyone, should prove them. The BJP and its leaders here have been levelling corruption charges and calling my rule a 10 per cent commission government, but have failed to prove these charges," he said.

He added that his government did not need any lessons on clean governance from a party whose "four ministers are in jail for corruption". His comment comes after Modi had recently dubbed the Congress dispensation a "10 per cent commission government" during public meetings in Karnataka.

Agitated by his remarks, a heated exchange of words was seen between the treasury and opposition benches in the Karnataka Assembly. Stepping up its attack, the Opposition BJP said Congress ministers held several benami properties across the state. "Siddaramaiah government was the most corrupt and its ministers owned many benami properties across the state," BJP leader Jagadish Shettar said.

BJP's Vishweshwar Hedge Kageri also added that the Congress government was being desperate. As the chief minister continued attacking the Modi government, BJP members staged a walkout from the assembly.