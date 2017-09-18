Centre must dismiss West Bengal government if Mamata doesn't act responsibly: Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to act responsibly after the latter warned right-wing groups to not play with fire. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that if Banerjee cannot behave responsibly then the Centre must mull to dismiss her government in Bengal.

"She should put out the information and if there is an attempt to disturb the peace then she should register an FIR. Why is she doing all that? Then we will take out to court. She is already attacking the Chief justice of Kolkata High Court. Mamata Banerjee is a constitutional authority and must act responsibly otherwise the Centre should think of dismissing the government," Swamy told ANI.

Treading similar path, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said that Banerjee cannot camouflage the brittle situation of Bengal by targeting the VHP or the RSS.

"By constantly trying to blame the BJP, RSS, VHP or other organizations, Mamata Banerjee cannot shift the blame of the real situation in West Bengal. There clearly the politics of appeasement in happening. When the Maha Dashmi cannot be take place on the designated day because of Moharram, it shows that the administration is either failed or it is not able to bring about friendly relations between the two communities and both cannot celebrate it together," Kohli said.

Banerjee on Saturday warned the BJP and its affiliate organisations such as RSS, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad over playing dirty politics during Durga Puja, asking them "not to play with fire".

"The Muslim Population of West Bengal is 30 percent. Some people are trying to play dirty politics over Durga Puja. So, if the people from BJP, RSS and VHP believe they can ruin our peace, I`d ask them to not play with fire," she said.

In addition to it, Banerjee reiterated her decision to halt Durga idol immersion on the day of Muharram.

Mamata said, "One thing should be clear- there shouldn`t be any immersion during Muharram. I even tweeted about it after the meeting with the Puja committees."

Her comments came on the backdrop of VHP`s decision to go ahead with its plan of a "shastra pujan" at private and religious institutions during Bijoya Dashami across the state.

Last month, the West Bengal government issued an order, which said that the immersion of Durga idols would not be allowed after 6 pm on September 30 and on October 1, on the account of Muharram.

The time was later extended to 10 pm.

This triggered a controversy among the members of BJP, who accused Banerjee of doing vote bank politics, sidelining the high court`s order.