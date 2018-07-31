हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorism

Centre says 110 terrorists killed across Jammu and Kashmir till July 22

The Centre on Tuesday informed that 110 terrorists have been killed by security forces in the state of Jammu and Kashmir this year - till July 22.

File photo

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed that 110 terrorists have been killed by security forces in the state of Jammu and Kashmir this year - till July 22.

Highlighting that it has urged locals to stay away from encounter sites, the Ministry of Home Affairs also informed that till the date mentioned above, 18 civilains were killed in terrorism-related activities or operations.

It has been pointed out that a number of steps have been taken to clamp down on terror-related activities in J&K including the strengthening of operational grid with enhanced human intelligence and use of technical intelligence grid. Providing employement to the youth is also an ongoing measure aimed at preventing their radicalistion by terrorist organisations.

The number of terrorists shot dead in the state in the last three years have been 108 (2015), 150 (2016) and 213 (2017). The number of civilians killed were 17, 15 and 40 in these years.

