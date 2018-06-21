हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Centre sends NSG to J&K to thwart terror strikes ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Khalid Hussain

Centre sends NSG to J&amp;K to thwart terror strikes ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the central government has sent a team of National Security Guards (NSG) to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to deal with any terror-related incident. Sources told Zee News that commandos of the NSG would be deputed across Srinagar.

According to sources, the commandos have been asked to be prepared to deal with any hostage-like situation. Apart from this, they will also be stationed at Srinagar airport to tackle any eventuality. About two dozen NSG snipers have been camped at BSF headquarters in Humhama srinagar. The NSG commandos presence in Kashmir was reportedly cleared in April by the Home Ministry.

NSG commandos sent to Jammu and Kashmir have been equipped with latest range of weapons. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has not revealed details about the weapons.

This comes just days after the central government decide to resume anti-terror operations in the state following a one-month suspension of the same during Ramzan. Several encounters have been conducted by armed forces since the resumption of the operations and many terrorists have been killed.

Meanwhile, security has also been strengthened along the International Border and the Line of Control to foil any infiltration bid by terrorists ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. Additional DG of CRPF for J&K Zone told ANI, “Adequate forces have been deployed on both Baltal and Pahalgam routes for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Law and order and counter-intelligence are the main focus areas.”

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has also asked armed forces to maintain “highest level of alertness” and “synergy”. Notably, the state is under Governor’s rule as of now, as the government toppled after the BJP withdrew support to the PDP last week.

All border police stations, posts and check-points have also been directed to be strengthened and activated to neutralize any infiltration by terrorists. A system to share intelligence on a real time basis by Officers so that nefarious designs of anti-national elements and their mentors can be thwarted has also been implemented. Night patrolling will also be organised on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmiranti-terror operationsNSGNSG commandosTerrorismAmarnath Yatra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close