The minister said that the move will help technical institutions on attracting and retaining faculty of high academic standards.

Centre to extend 7th Pay Commission to teachers, academic staff of state govt-aided technical institutions

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Tuesday approved a proposal to extend the 7th Central Pay Commission to the teachers and other academic staff of the state government or government-aided degree level technical institution in the country, which will have an additional Central government liability of Rs 1241.78 crore.

The Central government will reimburse 50 per cent of the total addition expenditure (from 1.1.2016 to 31.3.2019) to be incurred by these institutes for payment of arrears on account of 7th Central Pay Commission.

"This will directly benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government funded institutes. Besides, about 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges or institutions within the purview of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will also benefit from the approval," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

"The central government will also reimburse 50 per cent of total additional expenditure to be incurred by these institutes for the payment of arrears on account of 7th Central Pay Commission implementation," he added.

The minister said that the move will help technical institutions on attracting and retaining faculty of high academic standards.

(With inputs from agencies)

