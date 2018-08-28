Centre trying to destabilise judiciary, influence selection of governors: MK Stalin in maiden speech as DMK boss

Chennai: Lashing out at the Centre, newly-elected DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the union government is trying to destabilise judiciary and influence the selection of governors. "Union govt is trying to destabilise judiciary, selection of governors. All this has dealt a blow to the secular principles," Stalin said in his maiden speech after becoming the party president.

Addressing DMK cadres, the party chief said called the present political situation a grave challenge. He said,"Today's political situation has come as a grave challenge. Education, art, literature, religion are under attack by authoritative and communal forces."

Stalin, earlier in the day, has been elevated to the post of the party president. His final 'coronation' was formally announced at the party headquarters in Chennai during the DMK's General Council meeting.

The election of Stalin as the DMK's second president was likely a smooth affair as all the 65 district secretaries of the party proposed his name for the top post and his is the only nomination. He had submitted his nomination on August 26 and has become the second president of the party, a post which was held by his father Karunanidhi for 49 long years.

Stalin was serving the party as its working president since January 2017 after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party. His elevation as the party supremo became a necessity after Karunanidhi breathed his last on August 7.

Karunanidhi had already named Stalin as his political heir. The transition of power was formalised when Stalin was made the working president of the party after Karunanidhi's health did not permit him to preside over the affairs of the party.