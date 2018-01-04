Centre using triple talaq bill for own benefit, says Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Maulana Mehmood Madani

New Delhi: Muslim cleric and general secretary of the Muslim organisation - Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mehmood Madani, on Wednesday accused the Centre of using the triple talaq bill for its own benefit.

Speaking to ANI, Madani said the ruling dispensation was using the bill to diverge the attention of the people from the main issues.

"This is not even an issue. The cases of instant triple talaq are very less. It seems like the Centre is using the bill for its own benefit. So, I don't think this effort would benefit the Muslim women. It is not a legal reform but a matter of social reform. It is a calculated step to deviate the people from the core issue," he said.

Stating that they would oppose the bill, the cleric further said the decision to enact a law against triple talaq could be a right decision, but the intention of the government was not right at all.

AIMPLB thanks those seeking triple talaq bill be sent to select panel:

On the other hand, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday thanked those parties in the Rajya Sabha that pressed for sending the bill against triple talaq to a select committee and hoped that they will stick to their stand.

"AIMPLB is thankful to the parties and MPs in the Rajya Sabha who pressed for sending the bill to the select committee for removing all its shortcomings," board's spokesman Maulana Khalilurrehman Sajjad Nomani told PTI.

"We hope that these parties will stick to their stand. We also hope that the allies of the BJP-led NDA will express their views on the issue in the Rajya Sabha in accordance with the voice of their conscience," he added.

"The BJP is ignoring shortcomings in the bill which will make the issue of divorce more complex. We condemn the BJP in the strongest of words over its stance in this regard. In its present form, the difficulties of Muslim women will increase manifold... This bill is not only against the Constitution but also the Supreme Court verdict of August 22, 2017," Nomani said.

Opposition, BJP spar over triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha:

Meanwhile, a united Opposition on Wednesday had a face-off with the government over the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha and stalled a debate on it insisting that it should be sent to a select panel, as the ruling BJP strongly sought its expeditious passage to stop the unlawful practice.

Amid noisy scenes, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 for discussion and passage, but pandemonium broke out in the Upper House with the Opposition creating an uproar and the BJP countering it vociferously.

The House, which had met at 3 pm after witnessing three adjournments over the Maharashtra caste violence, also witnessed procedural wranglings from both sides.

While the government emphasised the need to pass the bill on an urgent basis citing a Supreme Court judgement pronouncing triple talaq as unconstitutional, the Opposition countered it saying the views of various stakeholders must be taken by the select panel.

While supporting the bill, the Opposition parties especially those from the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party, insisted that it be referred to a select panel for further scrutiny.

As heated exchanges continued despite warnings and appeals, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien adjourned the House for the day, without giving any ruling on the validity of the opposition's motion on the select panel.

The bill, which seeks to make instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 28, 2017.

(With Agency inputs)