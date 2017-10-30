Centre working to find permanent solution for terrorism and militancy: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the world is facing many challenges pertaining to security which includes terrorism, cyber terrorism and radicalisation.

Addressing senior police officers and IPS probationers at Sardar Patel National Police Academy, the Union Minister noted down the threat arising from global terror outfits Islamic State and al Qaeda.

“We will have to find a permanent solution for terrorism and militancy and have started working in that direction,” Singh tweeted.

The Union Home Minister sanctioned an amount of Rs 5 Crore to the Academy's welfare society.

Earlier in October, Singh had said Indian soldiers along the Indo-Pakistan border had been gunning down at least five-six terrorists every day and that he had told them to give a fitting reply if Pakistan opened fire.

On the Doklam issue, he said that India was not a weak country anymore, but a strong one, which was in a position to resolve the contentious matter with its neighbour China.

While accepting terrorism a 'big threat', the Home Minister had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up the issue strongly on the global stage, taking onboard most countries to address the issue.

Terrorist organisations want to "inflict damage" on the country, he said, calling terrorism a "big threat" to many countries."

"Terrorism is a big threat...The 9/11 attacks in the US and the 26/11 incidents in India have shown that the impact of terror strikes can be felt for a long time," he said.