Centre's Kashmir development package to cross Rs 1 lakh crores, says Rajnath Singh

Srinagar: The Centre's development package for Jammu and Kashmir will cross Rs 1 lakh crores, after including cost escalation.

Briefing the media in Srinagar on Monday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Due to cost escalation the PM Development Package for J&K is set to cross more than 1 lakh crores.”

He further added that the Kashmir issue can be solved with the 5 Cs – “Compassion, Communication, Coexistence, Confidence Building and Consistency,” said Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

Speaking on Article 35A, the minister reiterated, “I feel there is no reason for doubt and confusion on this issue. The centre has not gone to the court in this regard and I want to assure that whatever our government will do, it will not go against the wishes and aspirations of the people."

“I shall visit Kashmir 50 times in a year if required,” he said.

“We want to resolve problems in Jammu and Kashmir. I would like to talk to all the stakeholders, I have always said this. I am not here keeping any reservation in mind,” said Singh.

Welcoming tourists in the Valley, he added that the situation in Kashmir Valley has improved.

“Want to appeal all tourists and tourist organizations, people of Kashmir are ready to welcome you, they want to turn it into heaven again,” said Singh.

Asked about the arrests of separatist leaders in the state, the Home Minister said the National Investigation Agency is the premier investigating agency of the country and is acting according to the law of the land, but added that this should not deter those who want to talk to the government.

"Law will take its course, but we are ready to speak to everybody. We have never opposed talks. The all party delegation came here and met everybody, we did not oppose that. I have already said that all stakeholders are welcome and anybody ready to talk to us is welcome," he asserted.

Asked whether a formal invitation would be extended to the separatists for a dialogue Singh said: "What is formal or informal? We invite everyone. I request your help to restore peace and understand the intentions of the Prime Minister who said Kashmir problem will be resolved by embracing the people of Kashmir and not by `Goli`(Bullet) or `Gaali` (Abuses)".