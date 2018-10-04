हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Centre's Naga talks interlocutor RN Ravi appointed Dy NSA

RN Ravi is the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC).

Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: R N Ravi, the government interlocutor for talks with Naga insurgents, was Thursday appointed Deputy National Security Advisor, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Ravi is the Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved re-designating Ravi as the Deputy National Security Advisor (Internal Affairs) and as interlocutor of the government in Nagaland instead of chairman, JIC, the order said.

Ravi, a 1976-batch Indian Police Service officer (retired) of the Kerala cadre, was in August this year given an extension as the government's representative for the ongoing talks with Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM).

Ravi retired as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau in 2012. He was in charge of the Northeast desk at the IB.

He was appointed as the chairman of the JIC, which works under the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), in September 2014, months after the NDA came to power. 

Tags:
RN RaviJoint Intelligence CommitteeDeputy NSAnaga insurgents

