Certain that Kapil Sibal spoke in SC as Congress leader: Amit Shah on Ayodhya dispute

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Sunni Waqf Board distanced itself from Kapil Sibal saying that a decision on Ayodhya dispute should be taken after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah hit out at the Congress leader.

Shah said that Sunni Waqf board's statement proves that Sibal made a statement in his personal capacity as a Congress leader. "Now that Sunni Waqf Board has said that they don’t agree with what Kapil Sibal said in court, it is certain that Mr. Sibal spoke in his capacity as a Congress leader, with the blessings of their High Command. Shameful posturing by Congress on Ram Temple issue," he tweeted.

Kapil Sibal, who is representing the Waqf board in the case, had on Tuesday asked the apex court to hear the matter only in July 2019.

The BJP has since then criticised Sibal for his stand, claiming that he did it at the Congress' behest. The party, however, distanced itself from Sibal's comments and said it wanted a verdict in the case to come soon.

Earlier in the day, Modi also slammed Sibal for linking the issue with the elections. "The Sunni Waqf Board must be congratulated for their brave stand on the matter and disassociating themselves from the statement of Shri Kapil Sibal," Modi said.

Disassociating itself with Sibal's statement, Sunni Waqf Board member Haji Mehboob said the board was for a solution to the Ayodhya dispute at the earliest.

“Yes Kapil Sibal is our lawyer but he is also related to a political party, his statement in SC yesterday was wrong, we want a solution to the issue at the earliest,” Mehboob said.