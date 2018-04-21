CG Chhattisgarh Police Recruitments 2018: Admit cards for Constable DEF released at cgpolice.gov.in

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Police has released the admit cards for the entrance test of Constable DEF on its official website cgpolice.gov.in. The online application for the exam was released in January 2018. A total of 2259 vacancies have been announced.

Here's how to download the exam admit cards:

1. Visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in.

2. On homepage, look for the floating clickable link that states, “Admit Card - Click here to download Admit Card of DEF Constable Recruitment 2017-18”

3. On the new page, enter your Registration Number / ID and code

4. After hitting submit, candidates will be able to download the admit cards.

Chhattisgarh police now has a total 18 Armed Battalions (CAF) including 9 India Reserve (IR) Bns. The IPS cadre strength has increased from initial 59 to 103. The state is divided into Five police ranges viz; Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Sarguja and Bastar. Number of sanctioned Police Stations has risen from 298 in November, 2000 to 428 in June, 2016.