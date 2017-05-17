CG ship evacuates injured crew member from motor tanker

Mangaluru: A 31-year-old Chinese crew member with injuries on his right hand has been evacuated from Motor Tanker (MT) Sea Dragon by an Indian Coast Guard Ship, 25 km off Mangaluru coast.

Sea Dragon, a Liberia-registered 230-metre long LPG carrier, was cruising from Singapore to Fujairah, UAE, yesterday when it was reported that boilerman, Hong Jiangyu had suffered an injury on the index finger of his right hand and needed immediate evacuation.

On receiving the information, Coast Guard Karnataka Headquarters at Mangaluru diverted ICGS 'Savitribai Phule', to render assistance, a Coast Guard release said.

The ship, commanded by Commandant Manish Kumar, dispatched its medical team which found that Hong had a serious injury on the index finger of his right hand.

After providing first aid, he was shifted to the coast guard vessel safely, the release said.

The Coast Guard ship returned to New Mangalore harbour with the injured crew member for rendering further medical assistance to him.

Expressing satisfaction over the swift medical evacuation, Deputy Inspector General SS Dasila, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka, said every life was precious and all efforts would be made to safeguard life and property at sea.