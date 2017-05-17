close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

CG ship evacuates injured crew member from motor tanker

 A 31-year-old Chinese crew member with injuries on his right hand has been evacuated from Motor Tanker (MT) Sea Dragon by an Indian Coast Guard Ship, 25 km off Mangaluru coast.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 13:47

Mangaluru: A 31-year-old Chinese crew member with injuries on his right hand has been evacuated from Motor Tanker (MT) Sea Dragon by an Indian Coast Guard Ship, 25 km off Mangaluru coast.

Sea Dragon, a Liberia-registered 230-metre long LPG carrier, was cruising from Singapore to Fujairah, UAE, yesterday when it was reported that boilerman, Hong Jiangyu had suffered an injury on the index finger of his right hand and needed immediate evacuation.

On receiving the information, Coast Guard Karnataka Headquarters at Mangaluru diverted ICGS 'Savitribai Phule', to render assistance, a Coast Guard release said.

The ship, commanded by Commandant Manish Kumar, dispatched its medical team which found that Hong had a serious injury on the index finger of his right hand.

After providing first aid, he was shifted to the coast guard vessel safely, the release said.

The Coast Guard ship returned to New Mangalore harbour with the injured crew member for rendering further medical assistance to him.

Expressing satisfaction over the swift medical evacuation, Deputy Inspector General SS Dasila, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka, said every life was precious and all efforts would be made to safeguard life and property at sea.

TAGS

MangaluruUAEKarnataka

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clears Class XII examination
Haryana

In jail, 82-year-old ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala clea...

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level
Technology

Ransomware: India least prepared due to low awareness level

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools
Education

23% posts of teachers lying vacant in KVS schools

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...
Tripura

Drinking water supply stopped in Agartala after ONGC waste...

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more
World

Christian sect attacks Congo prison, frees leader, 50 more

Islamic State claims attack on state-run TV station in Afgh...
WorldAsia

Islamic State claims attack on state-run TV station in Afgh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video