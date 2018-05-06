CGBSE / Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Class 10, Class 12 results 2018 to be declared on results.cg.nic.in

Raipur: Results of class 10 and class 12 board exams is expected to be declared by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) soon. The results will be declared on the official website - results.cg.nic.in.

As per reports, the results of class 10 may be announced on 8 May 2018. However, the official dates of the results have not been announced yet.

CGBSE had conducted the class 10 examination from 5 March to 28 March 2018. The class 12th exams of CGBSE were held between 7 March to 2 April.

Here is how you can check the CGBSE Result 2018:

- Log on to the official website results.cgbse.nic.in.

- Click on the link for CGBSE 10th result 2018 or CGBSE 12th result 2018.

- Enter your roll number and press submit.

- The result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a print for future reference.

As per reports, over 6 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th examination. In 2017, CGBSE had announced the results of class 10th on April 20. The results of class 12th were declared on April 26. The pass percentage for class 10 last year was 61.04 percent while the pass percentage was 76.36 percent for class 12.

CGBSE is responsible for conducting Senior Secondary Certificate (class 10), Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), and Diploma in Education (D Ed) exams for all students in Chhattisgarh. The board was established in 2001. It started conducting the examinations independently from the next year onwards, as per the official website.