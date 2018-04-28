हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

Chai pe charcha in China: PM Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping's tea diplomacy

Both PM Modi and Xi appeared relaxed as they walked side-by-side - engrossed in conversation - along the picturesque East Lake.

ANI Photo

Wuhan: The growing bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping continued well into Saturday with the two leaders discussing matters during a relaxed walk along the picturesque East Lake here, followed by tea.

Both PM Modi and Xi appeared relaxed as they walked side-by-side - engrossed in conversation. Having underlined the need to develop closer ties between the two countries and increase people-to-people contact, the second and final day of PM Modi's visit to China continued to have a positive vibe around it. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a series of photos of the two leaders.

 

 

Both PM Modi and Jinping have assured each other of building a lasting bond. The two held informal talks on Friday - one that PM Modi called historic. He had said that five elements - common thinking, common relations, common co-operation, common aspirations and common dreams - were the keys to fostering long-lasting friendship.

 

Later the two leaders enjoyed a cultural night in which Chinese musicians played a timeless Bollywood song - much to the cheer of those present.

