Chai pe charcha in China: PM Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping's tea diplomacy

Wuhan: The growing bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping continued well into Saturday with the two leaders discussing matters during a relaxed walk along the picturesque East Lake here, followed by tea.

Both PM Modi and Xi appeared relaxed as they walked side-by-side - engrossed in conversation. Having underlined the need to develop closer ties between the two countries and increase people-to-people contact, the second and final day of PM Modi's visit to China continued to have a positive vibe around it. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a series of photos of the two leaders.

Taking India-China relations on a forward-looking path, charting the future direction of the relationship! PM @narendramodi and Chinese President Xi take a walk together along the East Lake in Wuhan today morning. pic.twitter.com/KzBSbgR4dB — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 28, 2018

Both PM Modi and Jinping have assured each other of building a lasting bond. The two held informal talks on Friday - one that PM Modi called historic. He had said that five elements - common thinking, common relations, common co-operation, common aspirations and common dreams - were the keys to fostering long-lasting friendship.

Later the two leaders enjoyed a cultural night in which Chinese musicians played a timeless Bollywood song - much to the cheer of those present.