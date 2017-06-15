Chairman of National Commission for STs Nand Kumar Sai ploughing field in scorching heat – Picture goes viral

Raipur: Though it's hard to believe, but it's true. Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Nand Kumar Sai was filmed ploughing his farmland in his home state Chhattisgarh.

The sight of former parliamentarian ploughing his agricultural field along with other farmers in his ancestral village Bhagora in Jashpur district has caught the attention of Internet users, who have widely shared the visuals.

Dressed in a vest and a dhoti with a 'gamcha' draped around his neck, the NCST chairman is seen ploughing his agricultural land in the scorching heat with the help of two bullocks in the video.

After he finished ploughing the field, wheat seeds were spread across the field for planting.

The Senior tribal leader from Chhattisgarh and ex-parliamentarian Sai assumed charge as chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in the month of February.

Sai was elected to the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly in 1977, 1985 and 1998. He was also elected to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in 2000 and was the first leader of opposition in the House.

Sai was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989, 1996 and 2004 and was also elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2009 and 2010. He has also served as member of parliamentary standing committee on coal and steel and member of the parliamentary consultative committee of Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Sai has been actively involved in spread of education in tribal areas. An ardent supporter of prohibition, he has been in the forefront of various movements to oppose atrocities and exploitation of tribals.