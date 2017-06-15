close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Chairman of National Commission for STs Nand Kumar Sai ploughing field in scorching heat – Picture goes viral

Senior tribal leader from Chhattisgarh and ex-parliamentarian Nand Kumar Sai in February assumed charge as chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 11:57
Chairman of National Commission for STs Nand Kumar Sai ploughing field in scorching heat – Picture goes viral
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Raipur: Though it's hard to believe, but it's true. Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Nand Kumar Sai was filmed ploughing his farmland in his home state Chhattisgarh.

The sight of former parliamentarian ploughing his agricultural field along with other farmers in his ancestral village Bhagora in Jashpur district has caught the attention of Internet users, who have widely shared the visuals.

Dressed in a vest and a dhoti with a 'gamcha' draped around his neck, the NCST chairman is seen ploughing his agricultural land in the scorching heat with the help of two bullocks in the video.

After he finished ploughing the field, wheat seeds were spread across the field for planting.

The Senior tribal leader from Chhattisgarh and ex-parliamentarian Sai assumed charge as chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in the month of February.

Sai was elected to the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly in 1977, 1985 and 1998. He was also elected to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in 2000 and was the first leader of opposition in the House.

Sai was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989, 1996 and 2004 and was also elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2009 and 2010. He has also served as member of parliamentary standing committee on coal and steel and member of the parliamentary consultative committee of Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Sai has been actively involved in spread of education in tribal areas. An ardent supporter of prohibition, he has been in the forefront of various movements to oppose atrocities and exploitation of tribals.

TAGS

Nand Kumar SaiPloughingNational Commission for Scheduled TribesChhattisgarh

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Black holes have a new spectator! HXMT - China&#039;s first-ever space telescope launched
Space

Black holes have a new spectator! HXMT - China's first...

Amid shutdown across Darjeeling Hills, GJM chief Bimal Gurung&#039;s residence raided, weapons recovered
West Bengal

Amid shutdown across Darjeeling Hills, GJM chief Bimal Guru...

WorldAsia

Freedom of navigation exercise in South China Sea part of s...

Periyar University UG &amp; PG Result declared on periyaruniversity.ac.in
Tamil Nadu

Periyar University UG & PG Result declared on periyarun...

Panamagate probe: Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif appears before JIT
Asia

Panamagate probe: Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif appears before J...

Uttar Pradesh

RSS' Muslim wing organises Iftar in Ayodhya

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video