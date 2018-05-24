Challenge accepted, Virat Kohli: PM Narendra Modi says will share his fitness video soon

The fitness challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore seems to be gaining steam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accepted Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli's fitness challenge. Responding to the cricketer's tweet, the PM said: "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit."

Virat had challenged the PM, his wife Anushka Sharma and cricket MS Dhoni to share their fitness videos. The chain was started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore who shared his video doing pushups and challenged Virat Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan, and shuttler Saina Nehwal to do so too.

Reacting to the PM's tweet, Rathore, who handles Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs ministries, said "super sporting of PM @narendramodi ji, he accepts @imVkohli #FitnessChallenge . It's his belief #HumFitTohIndiaFit."

Apart from Virat, Saina also posted a video that showed her lifting weights. She thanked Rathore for nominating her by tweeting: "Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ..#HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @RanaDaggubati @Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhir (sic)."

#HumFitTohIndiaFit ___ Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video _and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in_ pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm - Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

Hrithik too took up the challenge and posted a video that showed him cycling. He tweeted: "This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! (sic)."