Challenge BJP to bring ordinance on Ram temple: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi Monday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to bring an ordinance on the Ram temple issue.

“Why don't they bring it (ordinance on Ram temple)? Let them do it. Every time they are threatening that they will bring an ordinance. Every Tom, Dick and Harry of BJP, RSS, VHP says this. Do it. You are in power. I challenge you to do it. Let us see,” said the Hyderabad MP. 

His remarks came soon after the Supreme Court moved the hearing on the case to January 2019.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said an "appropriate bench" will decide in January next year the future course of hearing on the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. 

Later, VHP also said that Hindus cannot wait eternally for a court judgement on the Ayodhya land dispute case and asked the government to bring a law for building a Ram temple.
Its working president Alok Kumar urged the Narendra Modi government to bring a legislation in the Winter Session. 

"The Supreme Court has once again adjourned the hearing. This fortifies the VHP's stand that the solution to the Ram Janambhoomi issue is not in eternally waiting for hearing of appeals pending for over seven years. We reiterate our request to the Union government to enact a law to clear the way for building a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya," Kumar told PTI. 

With agency inputs

