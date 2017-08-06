close
Chandigarh sub-divisional magistrate arrested by CBI for bribery

She accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a businessman whose property the SDM had earlier ordered to be sealed, according to the CBI officials.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 13:25

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Shilpi Patar, sub-divisional magistrate (East) of Chandigarh, over her alleged involvement in a bribery case, officials said on Sunday.

Patar was arrested on Saturday night from her official residence in Sector 27 here by a CBI team.

She accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a businessman whose property the SDM had earlier ordered to be sealed, according to the CBI officials.

They said that Patar had approached the businessman, Tarsem Kumar, through a middleman and demanded Rs 5 lakh.

The deal to allow desealing of the commercial property, located at the Sector 26 grain market, was finally settled for Rs 2 lakh. The Rs 50,000 was paid as initial instalment to start the process.

Patar is also the Chief Fire Officer of Chandigarh.

