हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

Ahead of Assembly polls, Chandrababu Naidu meets Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi

The TDP chief also met SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi among other political leaders.

Ahead of Assembly polls, Chandrababu Naidu meets Mulayam Singh, Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi
ANI photo

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in the national capital. The meeting was held at SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav's residence in Delhi.

Speaking on the much-talked-about Ram Temple issue, Akhilesh Yadav said, "People have a strong belief in the Constitution and the Supreme Court. We should follow what the SC has said. We all believe in it. Only that is going to run the country."

The TDP chief also met SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi among other political leaders.

On Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu had a telephonic conversation with the SP leader who urged the TDP chief to form a united front along with the Congress.

Akhilesh had stressed the need for an alliance and to bring other parties under a single umbrella. He had also mentioned that it is the responsibility of all to protect the democracy in the country. Both the leaders had further discussed the contemporary political scenario and developments.

Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to unite the opposition parties to take on the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year.

Earlier in the day, the TDP president met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in the national capital.

Naidu 'coincidentally' also met senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and briefly discussed the need to bring all non-BJP political parties together.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018Chandrababu NaiduAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close