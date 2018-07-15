हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The TDP president has written letters to presidents and parliamentary party leaders of all non-BJP and non-Congress leaders.

Chandrababu Naidu reaches out to all non-BJP, non-Congress parties in ‘fight against Centre’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has reached out to all non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and non-Congress parties in a bid to bolster his party’s fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

The TDP president has written letters to presidents and parliamentary party leaders of all non-BJP and non-Congress leaders in this regard. In his letter, Naidu has sought cooperation and support of the parties in TDP’s fight against Centre for justice to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu’s party had walked out of Prime Minister Modi-led NDA government in March over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. He had accused the BJP of not fulfilling the promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu had said that the Centre had reneged on its promise to grant Andhra Pradesh Special Category status and to implement the AP Reorganisation Act. Naidu accused the BJP of betraying the people of AP and trying to create law and order problems in the state in collusion with the YSRCP.

The TDP chief had also raised the issue and reiterated his demand in June during a Niti Aayog governing council meeting in the national capital. His demand was backed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

During an event in May, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had also hit out at the BJP and the Congress, saying that regional parties would emerge as the kingmakers in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had asserted that all regional parties were joining hands to defeat Modi-led BJP.

"In 2019, BJP will taste defeat. It gave false promise but could not deliver anything. Conspiracies are going on to create tension in the state. But we won`t let them happen," Naidu had claimed. He had also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is a campaign PM who has failed to deliver on promises.

