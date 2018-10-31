हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu to meet Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar on Thursday

Amid the ongoing political situation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will on Thursday meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Image Courtesy: IANS

Naidu will also be meeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

This is not the first time that Naidu is meeting other political leaders as he had earlier met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. Sharad Yadav was also present during Naidu's meeting with AAP convenor. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav had urged the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president to form a united front along with the Congress.

In a telephonic conversation, Akhilesh stressed the need for an alliance and to bring other parties under a single umbrella. He also mentioned that it is the responsibility of all to protect the democracy in the country. Both the leaders further discussed the contemporary political scenario and developments.

Earlier, Naidu had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government was complicit in the Rafale scam. Akhilesh and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati had also, in unison, blamed the state BJP cadre for the increase in crime in Uttar Pradesh.

As the battle lines for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are being drawn, the politicians have become proactive in looking for prospective alliances.

Last week, Naidu had met former union minister BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, National Conference (NC) Chief Farooq Abdullah and Mayawati, among others.

(With Agency Inputs)

Chandrababu Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Congress, TDP

