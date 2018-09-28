हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu visits families of slain TDP leaders, announces financial aid

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the killing of two TDP leaders gunned down by Maoists at Lippitiputta village. 

Chandrababu Naidu visits families of slain TDP leaders, announces financial aid
Image Courtesy: IANS

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the killing of two TDP leaders gunned down by Maoists at Lippitiputta village. 

Naidu had visited the homes of the deceased and announced financial aid to their families. 

Araku MLA Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma were gunned down by Maoists when they went to take part in a "grama darsini" (village visit) programme on September 23.

Naidu arrived here this morning to meet and consoled the family members.

Expressing anguish over the incident, Naidu said there was no place for violence in a democracy.

He consoled the two sons of Rao and promised to help the family members on all fronts.

The Chief Minister said the government would provide a Group 1 job to one of Rao's sons and a plot for constructing a house in Visakhapatnam, besides financial help of Rs five lakh each to all four members of his family on behalf of the party.

Naidu said Rao always strove hard for the development of agency areas.

Later, speaking at a press conference at Amaravati, the chief minister announced relief of Rs one crore to the family of the MLA and Rs 70 lakh to the ex-MLA on behalf of the government, as promised.

Four family members of the Araku MLA and seven family members of the ex-MLA would be given Rs five lakh each from the Telugu Desam Party, he said.

The state government would also give a house-site to the families of the slain leaders in Visakhapatnam, he said.

"We will give a Group-1 (gazetted officer) job to the deceased MLA's son as well," he added.

The Chief Minister said the government was according high priority to development in tribal areas.

We are also striving for the welfare of the tribals and trying to increase their income.

Sarveswara Rao and Soma always worked for the tribals welfare and it is very heinous to shoot them dead," Chandrababu said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
Andhra PradeshChandrababu NaiduMaoistsVisakhapatnam

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close