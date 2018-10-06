हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Change in announcement of poll dates due to PM Modi's rally: Congress questions EC's 'independence'

The change in time of announcement has led to the Congress and other political parties alleging that the postponement is due to a clash in time with Prime Minister's rally in Rajasthan.

Change in announcement of poll dates due to PM Modi&#039;s rally: Congress questions EC&#039;s &#039;independence&#039;

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission will on Saturday announce the dates for upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. While the announcement was likely to be made at 12:30 pm, the time was later changed to 3pm. 

The change in time has led to the Congress and other political parties alleging that the postponement is due to a clash in time with Prime Minister's rally in Rajasthan.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the independence of the Election Commission of India after the timing of the announcement was changed. 
He tweeted: "3 Facts- Draw your own conclusions.
1. ECI announces a PC at 12.30 today to announce elction dates to the 5 states.
2. PM Modi is addressing a rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan at 1 PM today.
3. ECI suddenly changes the time of announcement and PC to 3 PM.
Independence of ECI?"

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav also backed Congress in its allegations claiming that people are being fooled. "When the elections approach, these things happen. BJP, VHP, RSS all are the same. People are being fooled, how can one break the Constitution? It is clear that time is changed because of PM Narendra Modi's rally. EC should maintain its purity and work without any pressure," he said. 

The Prime Minister is in Ajmer in Rajasthan to address a public meeting at Kayad Vishram Sthali on the completion of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, the EC will be holding a press conference to announce the poll dates for the upcoming elections at 3:00 pm on Saturday. Elections in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, while voting in the other states might take place in one phase. The entire election exercise may end by the first week of December. 

assembly elections 2018Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018Telangana Assembly elections 2018Rajasthan assembly elections 2018Mizoram Assembly elections 2018

