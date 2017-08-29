close
Charges framed against Yasin Bhatkal in terror cases

A Delhi Court on Tuesday framed charges against Indian Mujahideen terrorist Yasin Bhatkal.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 20:12

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday framed charges against Indian Mujahideen terrorist Yasin Bhatkal in two cases related to the 2010 terror attack near Jama Masjid.

The court also listed the matter for October 23 for recording of statement of prosecution witnesses in the case.Earlier on August 1, the court discharged three-co-accused- Syed Ismail Affaque, Abdus Saboor and Riyaz Ahmad Sayeedi - in the Jama Masjid car blast case, over lack of evidence.

These men were arrested from Bangalore in 2015 for alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy and supplying explosives for the blasts.The court had also ordered framing of charges against 11 accused including Indian Mujahideen chief Yasin Bhatkal.

Earlier in July, the court reserved its order for framing charges against the Indian Mujahideen co-founder Bhatkal and others in four separate terror cases.Bhatkal, his aide Asadullah Akhtar and other IM operatives are facing trial in various terror cases including 2010 Jama Masjid attack and 2008 serial blasts cases.

On September 19, 2010, two bikers had fired upon tourists at the gate of Jama Masjid in which two Taiwan national had sustained bullet injuries.Earlier, Bhatkal had claimed that the allegations levelled against him of hatching a conspiracy for carrying out the September 2008 Delhi serial blasts, was unsustainable.Bhatkal was arrested from the India-Nepal border in August 2013. 
 

TAGS

Yasin Bhatkalterror casesIndian MujahideenIM terroristJama Masjid terror attack

