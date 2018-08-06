हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Chartered accountant shot at by jilted lover in Delhi

A man allegedly shot at a 24-year-old woman in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area after she broke-up with him, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night, following which the man was arrested.

Chartered accountant shot at by jilted lover in Delhi

A man allegedly shot at a 24-year-old woman in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area after she broke-up with him, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night, following which the man was arrested.

They were in a relationship but later the woman decided to part ways. According to the police, the man attacked the victim at her relative's house.

The condition of the woman, who is a chartered accountant, is stable. The accused, who works with a jagran mandal, had been harassing the woman, they said.

On Saturday, when he learnt that the woman was at her relative's house, he went there, and shot at her as soon as she opened the door, police said.

Hearing the gunshots, the victim's relatives rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital, they said. The man was arrested from Shahdara, police said.

Tags:
DelhiChartered AccountantDelhi Police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close