Chartered accountants a big pillar of Indian economy: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called chartered accountants a "big pillar" of the Indian economy and urged them to bring technological innovations to meet global standards.

Addressing CAs at an event organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Modi said "You (CAs) take care of the economic health of the country and you are famous world over for your knowledge and financial skills. You are a big pillar of the Indian economy."

Modi said it was a good coincidence that July 1 was the foundation day of ICAI and the launch day of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Modi launched a new CA course at the event.

"I am hopeful the new course will boost the financial skills of people joining this profession. We need to develop a dynamic system in our institutions and human resources to meet the global benchmarks and requirements," Modi said.

"We will have to see how we can bring technology in the CA field. If chartered accountant firms think of technological innovation, new software, it will open a new market for you."