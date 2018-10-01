हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Cheaper to buy petrol in Pakistan, Bangladesh than India: Sidhu attacks BJP government

Hitting out at the Modi government, Sidhu said that they are adding taxes and giving all the benefits to the fuel companies.

Cheaper to buy petrol in Pakistan, Bangladesh than India: Sidhu attacks BJP government

Chandigarh: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu lashed out at the government over the rising fuel prices across the country. Comparing the price with that of Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said that the price of petrol in these neighbouring countries is at the least.

Hitting out at the Modi government, the cricketer-turned-politician said that they are adding taxes and giving all the benefits to the fuel companies.

"In Pakistan and Bangladesh, prices of petrol are the least today. But here government keeps adding taxes. They are giving all the benefits to the fuel companies. The govt says something else and does something else," Sidhu said.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. Despite the prices of petrol and diesel touching record highs with continuous hikes, the government has skirted questions on whether it is considering a tax cut on imported crude to bring down the prices.

While the Opposition has repeatedly blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has always maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

Tags:
Navjot Singh Sidhufuel price hikeNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close