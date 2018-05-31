Check ahsec.nic.in for Assam board exam results; Class 12th HS result declared

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released Class 12th 2018 results on its official website - ahsec.nic.in. The results will also be made available resultsassam.nic.in.

Students who have appeared in the Class 12th examination will be able to check their scores by visiting Assam Board's official portal.

The AHSEC examination was held between February 23 and March 22 across 850 centres in the state.

Here is how to check Assam Class 12th 2018 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12th exam results

Step 3: Enter the relevant details

Step 4: Click on 'submit'

The students are suggested to download and take a print of the marksheet for future reference.