Check bieap.gov.in for Andhra Pradesh 12th Inter Exam Result 2018: AP Intermediate Class 12th Result 2018 declared

The results of the 2018 Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year (class 12) were declared on Thursday. The AP Intermediate First Year Results 2018 were announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP on its official website bieap.gov.in. Students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net to check the results for the AP Inter 2nd year examinations 2018.

Around 457,292 candidates had appeared for the AP Board Inter-II exams this year. Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh BIEAP conducted the AP Inter 2nd year examinations this year from 1 March to 19 March. 

Here is how to check the results of the 2018 Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year (class 12):
Step 1: Log on to the official website bieap.gov.in
Step 2: There will be two links - AP Inter first year results and AP Inter Second year results
Step 3: Click on the link which says AP Inter Second year results
Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number
Step 5:  Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the result, save and take a print out of the same for future reference

Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2018 can also be accessed on Mobile via SMS.

SMS - APGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO to 56263.

This year, the AP Board had introduced the "one-minute" rule which bars students from entering the examination centres if they are late by even a minute. 

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first year (class 11) are likely to be declared at 3 pm on April 13. Last year, both results were declared on the same day. Deciding on different dates to announce the results, the board had said that it will reduce a significant burden from the servers so that students are able to access their results easily.

