Check biharboard.ac.in for BSEB 10th and 12th results 2018; announcement likely in May

The results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 2018 are expected to be declared in the first week of May. Once the results are out, they will be available on the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) - biharboard.ac.in. As per reports, the results of BSEB 2018 intermediate exams for arts, science and commerce will be announced at least three to four days prior to the declaration of results of matriculation exams.

The process to scan the OMR sheets has been finished and further process to finalise the results is underway. The process is likely to take two weeks after which the result of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 2018 will be declared.

Over 17 lakh students had appeared for the matriculation (BSEB) 2018 examination and over 12 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate (BSEB) 2018 examinations.

Once the results of BSEB 2018 Class 10 and BSEB 2018 Class 12 examinations are uploaded on the official website biharboard.ac.in, the tab showing the direct link of how to download the result will be active.

The BSEB has not declared any official date of the announcement of the results yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the BSEB for any notification regarding the BSEB 2018 Class 10 and BSEB 2018 Class 12 examination results. In 2017, the results announced by the end of May for Class 12 in June for Class 10 due to the elections. The results are expected to be announced earlier in comparison to the last year.

Last year, over 12.40 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Class 12th Intermediate Examination 2017, which were held between February 14 and February 25. However, only 4.37 lakh students had managed to pass the board exam in 2017. Last year too, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had declared the BSEB Intermediate Result of 2017 stream-wise (Science, Commerce, Arts) on the same date.