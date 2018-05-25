Check Cbse.nic.in for CBSE class 12th Result 2018 tomorrow

NEW DELHI: The CBSE Class 12 board results 2018 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on May 26, Saturday. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their marks by visiting the board's official website - cbse.nic.in. "CBSE Class 12 results for Academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on 26th of May", Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations 2018 were held from March 5 to April 13. The CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 will be available on various platforms including Net, SMS, IVRS.

1. RESULTS ON NET

The CBSE Class 12 Results 2018 will be available on various platforms including Net, SMS, IVRS. Like previous years, this year too the CBSE is hosting its results on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students will be able to access their results through the following websites - cbse.examresults.net, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The schools will automatically get their entire Schools results on email id’s already registered with the Board.

2. CBSE Goes Digital and Mobile

- Started in 2016, this year also CBSE will also provide Class XII digital mark sheets in DigiLocker at https://digilocker.gov.in.

- The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

- DigiLocker can also be accessed from your mobile phone on Android and iOS platforms.

- Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and windows based smart phone.

3. RESULTS THROUGH IVRS (INTERACTIVE VOICE RESPONSE SYSTEM)/SMS FACILITY OF NIC

The telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS are as follows:

A. National Informatics Centre:

TELEPHONE NUMBER(S)/AREA COVERED

24300699: for local subscribers in Delhi

011–24300699: for subscribers in other parts of the country

B. SMS

The result can be received by sending SMS for class 12 as given below:

Type 'cbse12' and send it to mobile number - 7738299899

4. Results on Microsoft search engine

Results can also be accessed through Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore https://aka.ms/sms

5. Results on Google search engine

Results can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in

6. Schools under Delhi Region

Schools under the Delhi Region are advised to collect the results from the office of the respective Zonal office of Deputy Director of Education after declaration of the result by confirming time with them.

The CBSE Class 12 result 2018 will not be available at the Board and the students are advised not to visit Board's office for collection of results. The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website.

Over 11 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 examination, which was marred with controversy over the paper leak issue.

The Board had conducted a re-test of Class 12 economics paper on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked triggering widespread outrage and confusion among students across the country.

The CBSE had also postponed the examinations scheduled to be held on April 2 in Punjab at the request of the state government in view of 'Bharat Bandh' called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

About CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was founded on November 3, 1962. It's headquartered at Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Its primary function includes preparing academic programmes and organizing examinations, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students.