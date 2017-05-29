close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 13:29
Check cisce.org for ISC Results 2017; CISCE ISC class 12th Results 2017 to be announced shortly

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is all set to declare ISC Results 2017, ISC CISCE Results 2017, ISC Class 12th Results 2017 on Monday at 3 pm.

Click on official website CISCE.org to access ISC Board Results 2017, ISC CISCE Results 2017 / ISC 12th Result 2017.

For receiving ISC Results 2017/CISC Results 2017 through SMS, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID in the following way in the 'New Message' Box :

- Send the message to 09248082883.

The council came into existence in December 1967. It was registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. In 1973, the Council was listed in the Delhi School Education Act 1973, as a body conducting "public" examinations.

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has been designed to provide an examination in a course of general education, in accordance with the recommendations of the New Education Policy 1986, through the medium of English. Private candidates are not permitted to appear for this examination.

The Council has been so constituted as to secure suitable representation of: Government of India, State Governments/Union Territories in which there are Schools affiliated to the Council, the Inter-State Board for Anglo-Indian Education, the Association of Indian Universities, the Association of Heads of Anglo-Indian Schools, the Indian Public Schools’ Conference, the Association of Schools for the ISC Examination and members co-opted by the Executive Committee of the Council.

How to check ISC 12th Results 2017 (CISCE):

- After logging into the official website, click on link 'Results 2017'.

- For accessing ISC exam results, a candidate may click on link ISC.

- For accessing ISC Examination Result 2017, the student needs to enter his/her correct Unique ID and Captcha as shown on the screen.

