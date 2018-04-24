Check hpbose.org for Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12th Results 2018, list of toppers

Sahil Katna, Vikrant Rewal, Akshma Thakur and Sejal Arora have topped the HPBOSE Himachal Board Class 12 results which were declared on Tuesday afternoon. While Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal have topped in the science stream of HPBOSE Himachal Board Class 12, scoring 480 (96%) out of 500, Akshma Thakur, a student of Senior Secondary School in Sujanpur Tehri of Hamirpur, secured 479 (95.8%) to take the top spot in the arts stream. Sejal Arora secured 483 out of 500 marks in the commerce stream to emerge as the topper in commerce stream.

The results are available on the board's official website - hpbose.org. Students can also check their HP Board Class 12th Result 2018 on examresults.net, and indiaresults.com.

The results of Class 10 examination 2018 will be released later.

Here's how to check HPBOSE Class 12 Exam RESULTS 2018:

1. Log on to the official website: hpbose.org

2. Now, results section and look for Class 12 results 2018 tab

3. Again, click on the results roll number and enter other required details

4. The Results will be displayed on screen

Candidates can also view their exam results via SMS:

Type HP12<space>ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263

The candidates are suggested to take a print out of their result and keep the same for further reference.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala came into existence in 1969 as per Himachal Pradesh Act No. 14 of 1968 with its head-quarter at Shimla later shifted to Dharamshala in January 1983. The Board started with a staff of 34 officials which has subsequently increased to 643.

The Education Board prescribes syllabus, courses of instructions and text books for school education in Himachal Pradesh besides conducting examinations based on courses listed. At present, the Board conducts examination for the following classes and courses: 10th, 10+2, J.B.T and T.T.C.

As many as 5 lakh candidates annually appear in the examination conducted by the Board. Presently more than 8000 schools are affiliated with the Board. The Board has set up 1846 Examination centres throughout the state. Board also publishes text books for class 1st to 12th.

Apart from a Liaison Office at Shimla, the Board has also established 26 Book Distribution & Guidance/Information Centres in the state to cater to the needs of students.