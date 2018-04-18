हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

Check mppsc.nic.in for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission MPPSC state service prelims exam results 2018

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Tuesday released the results of the state service prelims exam 2018 at mppsc.nic.in. The examination for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission was conducted in two phases on February 18. The prelims results for state service exam can also be accessed on mponline.gov.in and mppscdemo.in. 

Check mppsc.nic.in for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission MPPSC state service prelims exam results 2018

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Tuesday released the results of the state service prelims exam 2018 at mppsc.nic.in. The examination for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission was conducted in two phases on February 18. The prelims results for state service exam can also be accessed on mponline.gov.in and mppscdemo.in. 

Here is how you can download your results for MPPSC 2018.

Step 1: Log on to the official website for MPPSC - mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the tab which states RESULT – STATE SERVICE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION – 2018.

Step 3: Click on the link for the results.

Step 4: Download a copy of your results and take a print out for further reference

Those who have cleared the prelims will have to upload their identification proof and other related documents on the online Module of the websites mponline.gov.in, mppsc.com, mppsc.nic.in, and mppscdemo.in.

Any application form sent through post will not be accepted as it is compulsory to upload it on the websites. The document needs to be uploaded from May 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018. Those who are unable to upload their documents by the last date will not be able to able to appear for the next round of the exam.  

Tags:
Madhya Pradesh Public Service CommissionMadhya Pradesh Public Service Commission 2018MPPSC 2018State service prelims exam 2018mppsc.nic.inmponline.gov.inmppscdemo.in
Next
Story

PM Modi's government has done more for Karnataka in 4 years than 4 generations of Congress: Amit Shah

Must Watch