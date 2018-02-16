Check osmania.ac.in for BA, BSc, BCom, BBA 1st, 3rd Semester results of Osmania University

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) is due to declare the results of the 1st and 3rd-semester exams of BA, BSc, BCom, BBA degree courses on Friday.

The results will be declared on Osmania University's official website – osmania.ac.in.

Those students who appeared in the 1st and 3rd-semester exams for BA, BSc, BCom and BBA degree courses can visit the official website to check their results.

The students can also check their OU degree results 2018 from the link given below.

The exams were conducted in the month of December 2017.

Steps To Check OU Exam Results 2018

1. Visit the Osmania University official website

2. Click on OU Degree Results

3. Fill in all the information that is required

4. Click on Submit

5. Your result will be displayed

6. Download your results and save them for future reference