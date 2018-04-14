Check pseb.ac.in for PSEB Punjab Board Results 2018: PSEB Class 10 Results 2018, PSEB Class 12 Results 2018

The PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 will be declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) soon. The PSEB will declare the Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 and Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 on its official website www.pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary Exam result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net.

However, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has not yet declared on an official date yet when the matriculation exam result will be announced. "As of yet, the declaration schedule is not fixed. We will update this page as soon as the date/time is decided," the official website states. The PSEB conducted PSEB Class 10 Examination 2018 from March 12 to March 31, 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Examination 2018 from February 28 to March 24th.

Here is how you can access your PSEB Class 10 Matriculation result 2018 and PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB - www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: There will be two options - PSEB Class 10 Results 2018 or Matriculation Examination Result March 2018; and PSEB Class 12 Result 2018 or Senior Secondary Examination Result 2018.

Step 4: Click on the desired link. Fill your roll number, name and any other details if required.

Step 5: Once you have the result, download a copy and save it for future reference.

You can also register yourself on the website with your name, roll number, mobile number and email ID so that you are notified once the results are declared.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had announced the PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 in 2017 on May 23. In 2017, the pass percentage of PSEB Class 10 Matriculation exam was 57.50 per cent and 62.36 per cent for the PSEB Class 12 Senior Secondary exam.